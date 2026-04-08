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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan's MFA shares post on Agdaban massacre

    Foreign policy
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 08:47
    Azerbaijan's MFA shares post on Agdaban massacre

    Thirty-four years have passed since the Aghdaban massacre – one of the numerous grave and brutal war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan wrote on X, Report informs.

    "In 1992, the village of Aghdaban in Kalbajar, consisting of 130 houses, was completely destroyed by Armenian armed groups, leaving the settlement utterly devastated.

    A total of 779 civilians were subjected to severe torture, and 67 people were brutally killed with exceptional cruelty.

    This tragedy remains in history as one of the painful examples of the grave crimes committed against the Azerbaijani people.

    We honor the memory of the victims of Aghdaban with deep sorrow and reverence. May Allah rest all our martyrs in peace," reads the post.

    Aghdaban massacre Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan (MFA)
    Xarici İşlər Nazirliyi Ağdaban qətliamı ilə bağlı məlumat paylaşıb
    МИД Азербайджана поделился публикацией в связи с годовщиной Агдабанской резни

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