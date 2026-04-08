Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Over 3,300 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    Domestic policy
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 12:26
    Over 3,300 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    From 08:00 (GMT+4) on February 28 to 10:00 on April 8, a total of 3,379 people were evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, 598 of those evacuated are Azerbaijani citizens.

    Among the evacuees are also citizens of China (733), Russia (373), India (249), Bangladesh (198), Tajikistan (192), Pakistan (151), Iran (136), Oman (84), Indonesia (68), Algeria (57), Italy (46), Germany (27), Spain (26), Canada (26), France (25), Georgia (19), Saudi Arabia (18), Japan (18), Uzbekistan (17), Bahrain (16), United States (15), Poland (14), Switzerland (14), Nigeria (13), Kazakhstan (13), Belarus (13), Hungary (12), Mexico (11), the UK (10), Bulgaria (10), Democratic Republic of the Congo (10), Brazil (9), Sudan (8), and Venezuela (8).

    In addition, citizens of Finland (6), Romania (6), the Czech Republic (6), Australia (6), Slovakia (6), Belgium (6), and the United Arab Emirates (6) were evacuated.

    The evacuees also include citizens of Türkiye (5), Serbia (5), Sweden (5), Afghanistan (5), Austria (5), Greece (5), Vietnam (5), and Kyrgyzstan (5).

    Citizens of Jordan (4), the Philippines (4), Ukraine (4), Sri Lanka (4), Kuwait (4), and the Netherlands (4) were also evacuated.

    Citizens of Qatar (3), Croatia (3), Denmark (3), and Norway (3) are among the evacuees.

    Citizens of Nepal (2), Lebanon (2), Yemen (2), Myanmar (2), Cyprus (2), Egypt (2), and Slovenia (2) were also evacuated.

    Additionally, one citizen each of Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, Vatican City, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Belize, and the Dominican Republic was evacuated to Azerbaijan.

    On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran. As a result, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several senior officials were killed. Following this, Iran began striking targets not only in Israel but also in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Bahrain, Iraq, and Cyprus.

    Over 3,300 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Over 3,300 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Over 3,300 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Over 3,300 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Over 3,300 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Over 3,300 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Over 3,300 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan
    Over 3,300 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Evacuation from Iran
    Photo
    İrandan Azərbaycana indiyədək 3 379 nəfər təxliyə olunub

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