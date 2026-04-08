Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Kaja Kallas to visit Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 11:34
    Kaja Kallas to visit Saudi Arabia

    The European External Action Service (EEAS) has confirmed that Kaja Kallas, the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, will visit Saudi Arabia on April 8–9.

    According to Report, in Riyadh, Kallas will hold talks with the country's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

    In addition, meetings are planned with Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary‑General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as other senior officials.

    Kaja Kallas Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud European External Action Service (EEAS) Saudi Arabia Jasem Al Budaiwi
    Kaya Kallas Səudiyyə Ərəbistanına səfər edəcək
    В ЕС подтвердили визит Каи Каллас в Саудовскую Аравию

    Latest News

    12:14
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport of Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    12:05

    Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomes ceasefire reached between US, Iran

    Region
    11:47
    Photo

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan exchange views on judicial cooperation

    Incident
    11:34

    Kaja Kallas to visit Saudi Arabia

    Other countries
    11:29

    Heydar Aliyev International Airport upgrades security with advanced scanning systems

    Infrastructure
    11:19

    Azerbaijan MFA welcomes US-Iran ceasefire

    Foreign policy
    11:11

    Tokayev welcomes full ceasefire and peace agreement in Middle East

    Region
    11:05

    Ambassador Farid Talibov invites mayor of Japan's Kyoto to WUF13

    Foreign policy
    10:58

    Netanyahu: Ceasefire with Iran excludes Lebanon

    Other countries
    All News Feed