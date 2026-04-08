Kaja Kallas to visit Saudi Arabia
Other countries
- 08 April, 2026
- 11:34
The European External Action Service (EEAS) has confirmed that Kaja Kallas, the European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, will visit Saudi Arabia on April 8–9.
According to Report, in Riyadh, Kallas will hold talks with the country's Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
In addition, meetings are planned with Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary‑General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as other senior officials.
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