President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport of Kazakhstan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Yermek Kosherbayev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Nurlan Sauranbayev, Minister of Transport, on April 8, Report informs.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan bilateral relations in a spirit of cooperation and brotherhood. The President noted that reciprocal visits by the heads of state, the discussions held during these trips, the decisions adopted, as well as visits of delegations at various levels between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, are bringing the two peoples and countries even closer and strengthening the potential for mutual cooperation.

The head of state expressed hope that the opportunities of the joint investment fund will be fully utilized, noting that several projects are already in the development stage, and touched upon the potential for joint investments by Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in third countries.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that the visit of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan would be successful.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, the Kazakh Foreign Minister said that they felt honored to meet with the head of state.

Yermek Kosherbayev conveyed the greetings of President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the President of Azerbaijan enjoys very high esteem in Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in many areas, including political, economic, transport, logistics, investment, energy, green energy, and others. They noted that there are good opportunities for further expanding cooperation.

The sides touched upon the Middle Corridor, the Trans-Caspian Green Energy Corridor, and fiber-optic line projects, emphasizing the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in this framework.

The role of the normalization process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the TRIPP project passing through Armenian territory, was highlighted in terms of regional cooperation and transport connectivity.

They also praised the successful partnership of the two countries within international organizations and exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.