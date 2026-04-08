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    Türkiye, Azerbaijan exchange views on judicial cooperation

    Incident
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 11:47
    Türkiye, Azerbaijan exchange views on judicial cooperation

    A delegation led by Chief Prosecutor of Türkiye's Supreme Court, Muhsin Şentürk, visited the Supreme Court of Azerbaijan.

    The Supreme Court of Azerbaijan told Report that Chairman Inam Karimov highlighted the brotherly and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, noting that relations between the two countries continue to develop successfully in all areas.

    He emphasized that cooperation in the judicial field is also being strengthened through reciprocal visits and exchanges of experience.

    During the meeting, detailed information was provided on reforms aimed at aligning Azerbaijan's judicial system with modern requirements, expanding electronic services, raising the professional level of judges, and humanizing penal policy.

    Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, delegation head Muhsin Şentürk highly valued the bilateral ties and stressed the importance attached to further developing these relations.

    The meeting also included an exchange of views on issues of mutual interest.

    Türkiye, Azerbaijan exchange views on judicial cooperation
    Türkiye, Azerbaijan exchange views on judicial cooperation

    Supreme Court of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov Muhsin Şentürk Turkiye
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    Инам Керимов и Мухсин Шентюрк обсудили укрепление сотрудничества в правовой сфере

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