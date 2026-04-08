Turkish Foreign Ministry welcomes ceasefire reached between US, Iran

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement regarding the ceasefire agreement reached between the US and Iran, Report informs.

"We welcome the temporary ceasefire announced in the war in the region. We emphasize the necessity of the full implementation of the temporary ceasefire on the ground and express our expectation that all parties will adhere to the agreement reached.

The path to lasting peace can only be achieved through dialogue, diplomacy, and mutual trust.

We will continue to extend all necessary support for the successful conclusion of the negotiations to be held in Islamabad.

We congratulate brotherly Pakistan for its role throughout this process and express our wish for the continuation of all initiatives that contribute to peace," reads the statement.