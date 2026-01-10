Azerbaijan's ambassador presents copies of credentials to Mexican Foreign Ministry official

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Mexico, Seymur Fataliyev, presented copies of his credentials to Jonathan Chait, Director General for Protocol at the Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to Report, the news was shared on the embassy's official page on the social media platform X.

During the meeting, the parties discussed bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico and explored opportunities for future cooperation.

Seymur Fataliyev was appointed as Azerbaijan's ambassador to Mexico on October 27 of last year.