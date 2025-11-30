Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan, Poland hold consular consultations

    Foreign policy
    • 30 November, 2025
    • 10:19
    Azerbaijan, Poland hold consular consultations

    The foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Poland held consular consultations in the city of Warsaw, Report informs.

    The consultations, held on November 28, were led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Justyna Chrzanowska, Director of the Department of Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Poland.

    Discussions focused on the current state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the consular sphere, including the possibility of signing relevant bilateral documents and digitizing consular services.

    The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for expanding bilateral and multilateral relations in the fields of justice, internal affairs, prosecution, migration, and consular affairs.

    Poland consultations Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry
