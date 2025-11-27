Azerbaijan embassy officials visit Colombey les Deux Églises, honor de Gaulle legacy

Officials from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France met with Pascal Babouot, mayor of Colombey les Deux Églises, Report informs.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, recalled General Charles de Gaulle's visit to Baku on November 27, 1944. She also spoke about national leader Heydar Aliyev, comparing his role in Azerbaijan's modern history to de Gaulle's in France, highlighting how both leaders shaped their countries' independence, security, and statehood.

Ambassador Abdullayeva noted that Azerbaijan, steadily advancing as a democracy, seeks peace with its neighbors. The mayor invited her to the room where de Gaulle voted, where she left an entry in the memorial book. In commemoration of de Gaulle's visit to Baku, the ambassador presented the mayor with a gift featuring Azerbaijan's coat of arms and a photograph of the general.

Together with their delegations, the parties visited de Gaulle's grave, where Ambassador Abdullayeva and military attaché Colonel Javid Abdullayev laid a wreath.

The ambassador also met representatives of the Souvenir Français organization, noting that Azerbaijani soldiers fought alongside French forces in the Resistance during World War II, contributing to the freedom of France.