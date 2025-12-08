Ambassador: Korea participating in restoration of Azerbaijani Kahriz, including in Karabakh
- 08 December, 2025
- 17:09
Since 2018, South Korea has been participating in the restoration of Azerbaijan's traditional underground water supply systems (Kahriz – ed.), South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kang Kymgu said in an exclusive interview with Report.
He noted that some of these Kahriz are located in Azerbaijani territories liberated from occupation.
"Meanwhile, since 2018, KOICA has been involved in the rehabilitation of the Kahriz, a traditional water system in Azerbaijan. Some of these Kahriz have been rebuilt in the liberated territories and we are in discussion with the Azerbaijan government to further our efforts on this front," he added.
