Ambassador: South Korea ready for new projects to restore Kahriz in Karabakh - INTERVIEW

Relations between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea have been steadily developing since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1992. Korean culture, from K-pop and cinema to taekwondo and modern technology, has become a significant part of the daily lives of both Azerbaijani youth and older generations. Furthermore, Azerbaijani students' interest in South Korean education and academic programs is growing.

South Korean Ambassador to Azerbaijan Kang Kymgu told Report about the prospects for bilateral cooperation, the economic agenda, the development of educational projects, the launch of direct flights, and the strengthening of tourism ties.

- How do you assess the current state of bilateral relations between Korea and Azerbaijan?

- The Republic of Korea and Azerbaijan have steadily developed a friendly and mutually beneficial partnership since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1992. Today, our cooperation spans a wide range of fields, including trade, culture, education, and multilateral engagement. People-to-people exchanges have grown significantly, demonstrating the deep and genuine interest our societies hold toward each other. Both countries actively support each other within international organizations, reflecting their shared commitment to peace, sustainable development, and global cooperation.

Considering the breadth of untapped potential across various sectors, as well as the clear willingness of our peoples and institutions to collaborate, there remains substantial room for further growth.

- Are any high-level visits or inter-ministerial consultations planned between the two countries in the near future?

- Maintaining a close relationship and a channel of communication at the political level is always a priority. Discussions are ongoing to pursue our next political dialogue as well as high-level visits.

- The last meeting of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in Seoul in June 2023. When is the next meeting scheduled, and what documents are currently being prepared for signing by the parties?

- The Joint Commission continues to serve as an important platform for achieving practical and mutually beneficial outcomes.

The timing of the next Joint Commission meeting is currently being considered by the relevant ministries. Both sides share the goal of ensuring that the upcoming session delivers substantive progress in strengthening economic cooperation.

- How do you evaluate the current state of trade and economic relations between the two countries? In which areas do you see potential for expanding cooperation and mutual investments?

- Korea and Azerbaijan maintain an active and constructive economic partnership. Various Korean companies such as Samsung, LG and Heerim are currently operating in Azerbaijan, while the Korea Trade–Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) is actively engaged in furthering the cooperation. As Azerbaijan advances its strategy of economic diversification, Korea is regarded as a reliable partner, particularly in non-oil development.

This year, we have focused on cooperation in the Agriculture field. Between the Caspian Agro Exhibition in May and the Korea-Azerbaijan Agriculture Cooperation Seminar held on December 2, I have been traveling to Sheki and Ganja, to seek for collaboration opportunities.

There remains substantial scope for expanding cooperation and mutual investment. Azerbaijan's increasing focus on sectors such as renewable energy, smart infrastructure, logistics, and agriculture offers new entry points for Korean companies. We will continuously pursue institutional coordination and active private-sector participation, so that this potential can be translated into tangible, mutually beneficial outcomes.

- Are South Korean companies considering investment in projects in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, including demining operations and the restoration of civilian infrastructure?

- Korea is encouraged by the recent developments on the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and we support the reconciliation efforts pursued by the two countries.

At present, Korea is supporting demining efforts in Azerbaijan through ITF. Meanwhile, since 2018, KOICA has been involved in the rehabilitation of the Kahriz, a traditional water system in Azerbaijan. Some of these Kahriz have been rebuilt in the liberated territories and we are in discussion with the Azerbaijan government to further our efforts on this front.

I believe that there will be more investment opportunities for Korean companies when the Peace Agreement is signed in the near future.

- At present, regional countries are widely discussing the development of the Middle Corridor, including the launch of the Zangazur Corridor. How attractive are these transport routes for South Korea, and is Seoul considering participation in their implementation (through financing, contracting companies, equipment supply, etc.)?

- We view the Middle Corridor as an important supplement to the existing logistics routes.

Because Korea is geographically distant from the region, it remains highly dependent on current logistics networks. As demand for cargo transport to Europe grows, the importance of the Middle Corridor will continue to increase. Accordingly, we anticipate that this will lead to various forms of cooperation and investment in related sectors.

- Currently, there is no direct air connection between Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea. Are the two sides discussing the launch of direct flights?

- There have been discussions on launching a direct flight between Azerbaijan and Korea. We support this effort and the Embassy will continue to seek for opportunities to facilitate this initiative.

- What steps are Baku and Seoul taking to promote cooperation in the field of tourism?

- Tourism cooperation between the Republic of Korea and Azerbaijan has developed steadily in recent years, supported by growing people-to-people exchanges and active engagement from both sides.

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board hosted a promotional event in Seoul in September 2025 and over 80 Korean tourism-industry representatives participated. They also organized a visit to Azerbaijan in October 2025 for leading Korean travel companies. Such efforts will contribute to increasing mutual awareness and creating new business opportunities in the tourism sector.

I am also happy to share that the number of Azerbaijani tourists visiting Korea is rising year by year, reflecting growing interest in Korea's culture, modern attractions, and educational opportunities. We welcome these developments and will continue to encourage closer cooperation between our tourism authorities and private sectors to further promote mutual visits and deepen cultural understanding between our peoples.

- South Korean universities are very popular among Azerbaijani youth. In this regard, are the two sides discussing the development of cooperation in the field of education? How many Azerbaijani students are currently studying at universities in South Korea?

- Educational cooperation is one of the most important element of our bilateral partnership. I am very pleased to see that the Azerbaijani people are showing strong interest not only in Korean culture but also studying in Korea.

Since 2020, Inha University and Baku Engineering University have jointly operated a dual-degree programme, which has delivered excellent results. I had the honour of attending the graduation ceremony this July, congratulating 82 students on receiving a degree from both universities. Our Embassy is making efforts to link other universities from both countries to pursue similar joint programs in the near future.

In addition, the Korean Government annually awards the Global Korea Scholarship (GKS), providing opportunities for Azerbaijani students to pursue undergraduate and graduate studies in Korea. Korean universities also maintain active exchange partnerships with leading Azerbaijani institutions, including ADA University and the Azerbaijan University of Languages. Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Korea operates a dedicated Department of Turkish and Azerbaijani Studies, reflecting its strong academic engagement with the region.

Today, nearly 200 Azerbaijani students are enrolled in higher-education institutions across the Republic of Korea, demonstrating the growing appeal of Korea's advanced academic environment, strong research capacity, and innovative learning culture.

- Does South Korea have any plans to expand cultural cooperation with Azerbaijan?

- Cultural exchange plays an essential role in deepening mutual understanding between our two countries. South Korea and Azerbaijan are both countries with ancient cultural traditions, and it is noteworthy that our peoples often recognize certain cultural affinities. Interest in the Korean language and culture continues to grow in Azerbaijan, and we remain committed to further strengthening these ties.

For our part, the Embassy conducts a range of cultural programs each year, including the K-POP Contest and the Taekwondo Ambassador Cup. The King Sejong Institute also plays a vital role by providing Korean language classes in Baku.

These activities highlight diverse aspects of Korea's cultural heritage and modern society, enabling the Azerbaijani public to experience Korea from multiple perspectives. We are also pleased to see that participation in these events continues to grow each year, reflecting the deepening interest in Korea and the strong cultural ties between our peoples.