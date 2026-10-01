UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan to face Liechtenstein in Baku today
Football
- 01 October, 2026
- 09:27
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
The Azerbaijan national football team will play another match in the UEFA Nations League today.
According to Report, the team coached by Aykhan Abbasov will face Liechtenstein in Baku.
The Group 2, League D match will kick off at 20:00 Baku time (GMT+4) at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.
Austrian referee Christian-Petru Ciocîrcă will be the match's main referee.
Azerbaijan are second in the group with one point. Lithuania lead the group with three points, while Liechtenstein, who have yet to earn a point, are bottom.
UEFA Millətlər Liqası: Azərbaycan millisi bu gün Bakıda Lixtenşteynlə qarşılaşacaq
Лига наций УЕФА: Сборная Азербайджана сегодня сыграет с Лихтенштейном в Баку
Latest News
23:57
Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countriesOther countries
23:43
Photo
Video
Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludesForeign policy
23:39
US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter showsOther countries
23:28
Photo
Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibitionMilitary
23:10
Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15Other countries
22:50
Photo
Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issuesForeign policy
22:32
Photo
Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flagForeign policy
22:09
Photo
Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations LeagueFootball
21:52