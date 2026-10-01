Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan to face Liechtenstein in Baku today

    Football
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 09:27
    UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan to face Liechtenstein in Baku today

    The Azerbaijan national football team will play another match in the UEFA Nations League today.

    According to Report, the team coached by Aykhan Abbasov will face Liechtenstein in Baku.

    The Group 2, League D match will kick off at 20:00 Baku time (GMT+4) at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

    Austrian referee Christian-Petru Ciocîrcă will be the match's main referee.

    Azerbaijan are second in the group with one point. Lithuania lead the group with three points, while Liechtenstein, who have yet to earn a point, are bottom.

    UEFA Nations League Liechtenstein Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium
    UEFA Millətlər Liqası: Azərbaycan millisi bu gün Bakıda Lixtenşteynlə qarşılaşacaq
    Лига наций УЕФА: Сборная Азербайджана сегодня сыграет с Лихтенштейном в Баку
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed