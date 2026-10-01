UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan to face Liechtenstein in Baku today

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The Azerbaijan national football team will play another match in the UEFA Nations League today.

According to Report, the team coached by Aykhan Abbasov will face Liechtenstein in Baku.

The Group 2, League D match will kick off at 20:00 Baku time (GMT+4) at the Tofiq Bahramov Republican Stadium.

Austrian referee Christian-Petru Ciocîrcă will be the match's main referee.

Azerbaijan are second in the group with one point. Lithuania lead the group with three points, while Liechtenstein, who have yet to earn a point, are bottom.