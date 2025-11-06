Qarabag midfielder to miss 8–10 weeks due to injury

Qarabag midfielder Kady Borges will be sidelined for 8 to 10 weeks after sustaining an injury during the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League phase match against England's Chelsea, the Azerbaijani club told Report.

Following the match, Borges underwent medical examination, which revealed a fracture in his left fibula.

Doctors estimate that his treatment and recovery process will take approximately 8 to 10 weeks.

For reference, the Qarabag vs Chelsea match ended in a 2–2 draw.