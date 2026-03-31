FIFA praises AFFA for hosting FIFA Series 2026
Football
- 31 March, 2026
- 09:32
FIFA has expressed gratitude to the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) for hosting the international tournament, FIFA Series 2026, at a high level, Report informs, citing AFFA.
A FIFA representative presented a commemorative gift to AFFA Secretary General Jahangir Farajullayev.
Farajullayev expressed his appreciation for the attention and said he believes cooperation will continue successfully in the future.
The Azerbaijan national team won the FIFA Series 2026 tournament.
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