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    Borussia ends longtime partnership with Sebastian Kehl

    Football
    • 22 March, 2026
    • 18:16
    Borussia ends longtime partnership with Sebastian Kehl

    German club Borussia Dortmund has ended its collaboration with former player Sebastian Kehl, who served as the team's sporting director.

    According to Report, the club confirmed the decision through its press office. The separation was by mutual agreement.

    Kehl played for Borussia Dortmund for many years. Since 2018, he led the club's professional football department, and from 2022, he served as sporting director.

    During his tenure, the team regularly qualified for the UEFA Champions League and reached the tournament final in 2024.

    Kehl made significant contributions to the club's successes both on and off the pitch, having also won the German championship as a player.

    Borussia Dortmund Sebastian Kehl UEFA Champions League
    "Borussiya" uzun illər birgə çalışdığı Sebastian Kehl ilə vidalaşıb
    "Боруссия" завершила многолетнее сотрудничество с Себастьяном Келем

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