    Azerbaijan defeat Netherlands in Amputee Football Nations League match

    Football
    • 19 October, 2025
    • 14:34
    Azerbaijan's national amputee football team played its next Group C match in the Nations League held in Baku, Report informs.

    Coached by Ramil Habibov, the Azerbaijani side faced the Netherlands at the Bayil Arena and secured a 1:0 victory.

    The only goal of the match was scored by Sanan Hajiyev in the 50th minute.

    Earlier, the team defeated Belgium 3:0 and drew 0:0 with Israel. Azerbaijan will play its next match today against Ukraine, with kickoff set for 05:00 pm (GMT+4).

    Azərbaycan amputant yığması Millətlər Liqasında növbəti qələbəsini qazanıb
    Азербайджан одержал очередную победу в Лиге наций по футболу среди ампутантов

