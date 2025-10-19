Azerbaijan defeat Netherlands in Amputee Football Nations League match
Football
- 19 October, 2025
- 14:34
Azerbaijan's national amputee football team played its next Group C match in the Nations League held in Baku, Report informs.
Coached by Ramil Habibov, the Azerbaijani side faced the Netherlands at the Bayil Arena and secured a 1:0 victory.
The only goal of the match was scored by Sanan Hajiyev in the 50th minute.
Earlier, the team defeated Belgium 3:0 and drew 0:0 with Israel. Azerbaijan will play its next match today against Ukraine, with kickoff set for 05:00 pm (GMT+4).
