2026 World Cup qualifiers: Ukrainian midfielder to miss match against Azerbaijan

Ukrainian national team midfielder Heorhii Sudakov will miss the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan.

According to Report, the 23-year-old player announced his absence via his social media account.

The Benfica midfielder has already left the national team camp and wished his teammates success in the upcoming fixture.

Sudakov sustained an injury during the recent away match against Iceland, which ended in a 5–3 victory for Ukraine.

The Ukraine vs. Azerbaijan match is scheduled to take place on October 13 in Kraków, Poland, with kickoff at 22:45 Baku time (GMT+4).