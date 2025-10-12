2026 World Cup qualifiers: Ukrainian midfielder to miss match against Azerbaijan
Football
- 12 October, 2025
- 15:32
Ukrainian national team midfielder Heorhii Sudakov will miss the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan.
According to Report, the 23-year-old player announced his absence via his social media account.
The Benfica midfielder has already left the national team camp and wished his teammates success in the upcoming fixture.
Sudakov sustained an injury during the recent away match against Iceland, which ended in a 5–3 victory for Ukraine.
The Ukraine vs. Azerbaijan match is scheduled to take place on October 13 in Kraków, Poland, with kickoff at 22:45 Baku time (GMT+4).
Latest News
15:47
Ankara and Damascus mull security issuesRegion
15:32
2026 World Cup qualifiers: Ukrainian midfielder to miss match against AzerbaijanFootball
15:22
23 Pakistani soldiers killed, 29 injured in clash with Afghan militantsOther countries
15:11
Tel Aviv airport to close for cargo aircraft during Trump's visitOther countries
14:53
Photo
Azerbaijan Triathlon Championship held in PirallahiIndividual sports
14:46
Media: Iran won't attend Gaza summit in EgyptRegion
14:18
Media: Hamas may hand over 20 hostages to Israel as early as October 12Other countries
14:04
Pakistan says not targeting civilian population, unlike TalibanOther countries
13:54