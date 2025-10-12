Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    2026 World Cup qualifiers: Ukrainian midfielder to miss match against Azerbaijan

    Football
    • 12 October, 2025
    • 15:32
    2026 World Cup qualifiers: Ukrainian midfielder to miss match against Azerbaijan

    Ukrainian national team midfielder Heorhii Sudakov will miss the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying match against Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, the 23-year-old player announced his absence via his social media account.

    The Benfica midfielder has already left the national team camp and wished his teammates success in the upcoming fixture.

    Sudakov sustained an injury during the recent away match against Iceland, which ended in a 5–3 victory for Ukraine.

    The Ukraine vs. Azerbaijan match is scheduled to take place on October 13 in Kraków, Poland, with kickoff at 22:45 Baku time (GMT+4).

    Heorhii Sudakov 2026 FIFA World Cup football
    Ukraynalı futbolçu Azərbaycan millisi ilə matçı buraxacaq
    Отборочный тур ЧМ-2026: Украинский футболист пропустит матч против сборной Азербайджана

    Latest News

    15:47

    Ankara and Damascus mull security issues

    Region
    15:32

    2026 World Cup qualifiers: Ukrainian midfielder to miss match against Azerbaijan

    Football
    15:22

    23 Pakistani soldiers killed, 29 injured in clash with Afghan militants

    Other countries
    15:11

    Tel Aviv airport to close for cargo aircraft during Trump's visit

    Other countries
    14:53
    Photo

    Azerbaijan Triathlon Championship held in Pirallahi

    Individual sports
    14:46

    Media: Iran won't attend Gaza summit in Egypt

    Region
    14:18

    Media: Hamas may hand over 20 hostages to Israel as early as October 12

    Other countries
    14:04

    Pakistan says not targeting civilian population, unlike Taliban

    Other countries
    13:54

    Peskov: Possible Tomahawk deliveries cause concern

    Region
    All News Feed