    World Bank's regional director to visit Azerbaijan

    The visit will last two days

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow the World Bank (WB) Director for South Caucasus, Mercy Tembon to visit Azerbaijan. 

    Report informs, the visit will last two days.

    During the visit aimed at familiarization with Azerbaijan, Mercy Tembon will meet with Prime Minister Artur Rasizadeh and representatives of economic block of the government.

    Mercy Tembon was appointed Regional Director effective from October 1.

    Tembon will replace Henry Kerali, who was appointed to the position on July 1, 2012 and is now moving to his new position as the Regional Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

