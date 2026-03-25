Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Alexey Likhachev: Situation at Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant developing negatively

    Region
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 13:42
    Alexey Likhachev: Situation at Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant developing negatively

    Evacuation of two more groups of Rosatom employees working at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran will take place soon, the company's head, Alexey Likhachev, told journalists, according to Report.

    He noted that the number of specialists at the site will be reduced to a minimum due to the situation in the region.

    Likhachev emphasized that on Tuesday evening, March 24, a new strike was carried out in close proximity to the operating Unit 1.

    "The situation continues to develop negatively," he added.

    Bushehr nuclear power plant Alexey Likhachev Rosatom employees US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Алексей Лихачев: Ситуация на АЭС "Бушер" в Иране развивается по негативному сценарию

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