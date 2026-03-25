Orbán: Hungary suspends gas supplies to Ukraine
Other countries
- 25 March, 2026
- 13:45
Hungary is suspending gas supplies to Ukraine until it begins receiving Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said, as quoted by Report.
The decision was made at a government meeting, Orbán said.
"Until Ukraine delivers oil, it will not receive gas from Hungary. We will protect Hungary's energy security, maintain fixed gasoline prices, and keep reduced gas tariffs," he said.
He also emphasized that Hungary will increase its own petroleum product reserves under the current circumstances.
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