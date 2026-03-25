Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Orbán: Hungary suspends gas supplies to Ukraine

    Other countries
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 13:45
    Orbán: Hungary suspends gas supplies to Ukraine

    Hungary is suspending gas supplies to Ukraine until it begins receiving Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said, as quoted by Report.

    The decision was made at a government meeting, Orbán said.

    "Until Ukraine delivers oil, it will not receive gas from Hungary. We will protect Hungary's energy security, maintain fixed gasoline prices, and keep reduced gas tariffs," he said.

    He also emphasized that Hungary will increase its own petroleum product reserves under the current circumstances.

    Viktor Orban Russia-Ukraine conflict Gas supplies Druzhba pipeline
    Орбан: Венгрия приостанавливает поставки газа в Украину

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