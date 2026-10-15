Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Road to Victory

    CICA Secretary General thanks Azerbaijan for gifting 'Karabakh horse' sculpture

    Foreign policy
    • 15 October, 2026
    • 16:41
    CICA Secretary General thanks Azerbaijan for gifting 'Karabakh horse' sculpture

    Secretary General of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) Kairat Sarybay has thanked Azerbaijan for gifting the "Karabakh horse" sculpture to the organization's headquarters in Astana, Report informs citing his remarks at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku.

    "In connection with this gift, I express my sincere gratitude to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev," Sarybay noted.

    He also thanked President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for providing the CICA headquarters, which was built in accordance with environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles.

    "I am also grateful to the member states for the artworks they have donated, which reflect the diversity of Asian culture and transform the headquarters into a true temple of Asian diplomacy," the secretary general added.

    Ilham Aliyev Kairat Sarybay Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)
    AQEM-in Baş katibi "Qarabağ atı" heykəlinə görə Azərbaycana təşəkkür edib
    Генсек СВМДА поблагодарил Азербайджан за скульптуру "Карабахский скакун"
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