Dialogue - strategic necessity amid global uncertainty, Thai deputy FM says

Dialogue between states is a strategic necessity amidst international uncertainty, tension, and division, Deputy Foreign Minister of Thailand Vijavat Isarabhakdi said at the 7th CICA Summit in Baku, Report informs.

"In the face of uncertainty, tension, and division that the international community is facing, CICA reminds us of one fundamental truth: dialogue among us is not just desirable - it is a strategic necessity. It is dialogue that allows us to build trust, overcome differences, and create a foundation for meaningful cooperation," Isarabhakdi noted.

He emphasized that in an era of heightened competition and geopolitical rivalry, the core CICA principles of trust and mutual confidence remain essential for ensuring shared peace and prosperity.

The deputy minister stressed that Thailand consistently adheres to diplomacy and dialogue as the path to peace, noting that dialogue only holds value when based on sincerity, integrity, and mutual goodwill.

He also expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for its contribution to developing CICA and outlining directions for the organization's further improvement, adding that Thailand will continue its active and constructive participation to realize the shared vision of a peaceful, secure, interconnected, and prosperous Asia.