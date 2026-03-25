Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Novak: Urgent measures needed to secure fuel supply in Russia

    Energy
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 13:27
    Novak: Urgent measures needed to secure fuel supply in Russia

    Russia must urgently take measures to ensure the domestic fuel market amid the ongoing global energy crisis, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, Report cited Russian media as saying.

    "Today, prices for petroleum products and crack spreads - the difference between the price of crude oil and its refined products - have risen sharply worldwide, and this also affects the stability of our domestic market," Novak said.

    He added that energy companies, the Ministry of Energy, and the Russian government must quickly implement mechanisms and tools to reliably supply the domestic market and prevent price increases at gas stations.

    "The task is complex, and it is extremely urgent," he said.

    Alexander Novak Fuel supply
    Novak: Rusiya bazarını yanacaqla təmin etmək üçün təcili tədbirlər lazımdır
    Новак: Нужны срочные меры для обеспечения топливом рынка РФ

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