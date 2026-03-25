Novak: Urgent measures needed to secure fuel supply in Russia
Energy
- 25 March, 2026
- 13:27
Russia must urgently take measures to ensure the domestic fuel market amid the ongoing global energy crisis, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, Report cited Russian media as saying.
"Today, prices for petroleum products and crack spreads - the difference between the price of crude oil and its refined products - have risen sharply worldwide, and this also affects the stability of our domestic market," Novak said.
He added that energy companies, the Ministry of Energy, and the Russian government must quickly implement mechanisms and tools to reliably supply the domestic market and prevent price increases at gas stations.
"The task is complex, and it is extremely urgent," he said.
Latest News
13:45
Orbán: Hungary suspends gas supplies to UkraineOther countries
13:42
Alexey Likhachev: Situation at Iran's Bushehr nuclear plant developing negativelyRegion
13:36
Lin Jian: Beijing supports any steps to de-escalate Middle East tensionsOther countries
13:27
Novak: Urgent measures needed to secure fuel supply in RussiaEnergy
13:11
Bayraktar: Middle East crisis does not threaten Türkiye's energy securityRegion
12:37
Grossi: US-Iran talks could take place this weekend in IslamabadOther countries
12:31
Photo
Silk Road insurance forum underway in IstanbulFinance
12:28
Iran strikes Erbil airport in Iraq's Kurdistan regionOther countries
12:18