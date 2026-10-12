Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan discuss stronger transport and logistics ties

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Akim (head) of Kazakhstan's Mangystau Region Nurdaulet Kilybay and Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kazakhstan Alimirzamin Asgarov have discussed strengthening transport and logistics links, developing the Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable line and expanding economic partnership.

According to Report, the press service of the Mangystau Region akim said this.

Kilybay noted that the region's geographical location creates opportunities for developing international transport corridors, increasing transit potential and improving logistics infrastructure.

According to him, Aktau and Baku are becoming major transport and logistics hubs combining air, rail, road and maritime connections.

The akim also said the region was ready to work jointly with Azerbaijan to strengthen logistics infrastructure, expand port capacity and create new opportunities for cargo transit.

Asgarov, for his part, stressed the importance of strengthening ties between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, noting that the development of transport corridors and the efficient use of transit opportunities are among the key areas of bilateral cooperation.

Following the meeting, the sides expressed interest in expanding trade and economic relations, partnership in transport, logistics and digital infrastructure, as well as cultural and humanitarian cooperation.