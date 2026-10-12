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French company Vallourec, which specializes in premium seamless tubular solutions, will supply more than 16,000 tonnes of tubular products for the development of the Absheron gas field in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea, Report informs, citing the company.

Vallourec and TotalEnergies have signed an agreement covering the supply.

The contract includes oil country tubular goods (OCTG), used in oil and gas wells, as well as line pipes.

Some of the pipes will be equipped with Vallourec's latest-generation semi-flush premium connections, designed for use in the most challenging offshore conditions.

The supply package also includes accessories manufactured at the company's facilities in various countries, as well as lubricant-free oils designed to reduce environmental impact and improve operational efficiency. In addition, approximately 159 kilometers of line pipe with anti-corrosion coating are planned for both onshore and offshore applications.

Vallourec will ensure local participation in the project through its VAM Caspian facility. The company has also expressed its readiness to provide operational support to TotalEnergies at various stages of the project, combining its global expertise with a local presence in the Caspian region.

Vallourec Chairman of the Board and CEO Philippe Guillemot said the company was pleased to have been selected by TotalEnergies for the Absheron project.

"This contract demonstrates the confidence our customers place in our ability to deliver comprehensive premium solutions for both OCTG and line pipes in complex energy projects. It also highlights the strength of our global manufacturing capabilities, value-added technologies and local presence in the Caspian region in supporting efforts to meet growing demand for gas," he said.

The Absheron gas-condensate field is located in Azerbaijan's sector of the Caspian Sea, approximately 100 kilometers southeast of Baku, at a depth of around 500 meters.

Its development is expected to deliver annual gas production of up to 6 billion cubic meters and condensate output of 47,000 barrels per day. Gas from the field is intended for both Azerbaijan's domestic market and export.