Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    'Falcons Meet - 2026' joint tactical flight exercise opening ceremony held

    Military
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 19:08
    'Falcons Meet - 2026' joint tactical flight exercise opening ceremony held

    The opening ceremony for the "Falcons Meet - 2026" joint tactical flight exercise, involving aircraft and air defense assets of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was held in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

    During the event, organised at an aviation base of the Azerbaijan Air Force, the memory of Shehids who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland was honoured with a minute of silence. The National Anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates were performed.

    Speaking at the ceremony, Major General Zaur Rustamov highlighted the importance of the exercise and wished the participants success.

    It was noted that the joint tactical flight exercise is being conducted in accordance with the Protocol of the first meeting of the Joint Military Cooperation Committee signed between the two countries.

    According to the event programme, the participants were briefed in detail on the exercise scenario and the tasks ahead.

    A video showcasing the activities of the Air Force was then demonstrated.

    Following an exchange of gifts and a commemorative photo, the aircraft were inspected.

    'Falcons Meet - 2026' joint tactical flight exercise opening ceremony held

    'Falcons Meet - 2026' joint tactical flight exercise opening ceremony held
    'Falcons Meet - 2026' joint tactical flight exercise opening ceremony held

    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry (MoD) Military exercises United Arab Emirates (UAE)
    Photo
    Video
    "Şahinlərin Görüşü-2026" müştərək taktiki-uçuş təliminin açılış mərasimi keçirilib
    Photo
    Video
    Состоялась церемония открытия учений "Встреча соколов-2026"
    44 - Tezliklə
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    00:28
    Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of government
    Foreign policy
    00:22
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournament
    Individual sports
    23:35
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    23:17
    Parviz Shahbazov: Oil market stability also depends on safe energy deliveries
    Energy
    23:11
    Georgia seeks role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport route
    Region
    22:34
    Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schools
    Education and science
    22:15
    Photo
    Azerbaijani photo club continues 'landmine-free world' campaign in Sarajevo
    Foreign policy
    21:59
    Shaffer: Military outcome paved way for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace
    Foreign policy
    21:31
    29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activities
    Other countries
    All News Feed