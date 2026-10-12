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    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation against transnational crime

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 18:18
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation against transnational crime

    A delegation led by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni has arrived in Azerbaijan.

    According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azerbaijani Interior Minister Colonel General Vilayat Eyvazov met Momeni and the delegation accompanying him.

    Touching on the importance of cooperation between the interior ministries of the two countries, Eyvazov said combating major forms of transnational organized crime, including drug trafficking, international terrorism, human trafficking, illegal migration and cybercrime, remains a key focus.

    He stressed that these threats can only be countered effectively through joint efforts.

    Eyvazov said Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs is interested in identifying new areas of cooperation and further expanding bilateral ties.

    The minister then gave the guests a brief overview of the current crime situation in Azerbaijan, noting that law-enforcement agencies are carrying out comprehensive measures in close coordination against organized crime, international terrorism, extremism, separatism and drug trafficking.

    Momeni, for his part, said the exchange of information and experience in combating transnational organized crime would have a positive impact on security in the region.

    He emphasized that Iran's law-enforcement agencies attach great importance to further deepening cooperation with their Azerbaijani counterparts.

    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation against transnational crime
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation against transnational crime

    Vilayat Eyvazov Eskandar Momeni Azerbaijan-Iran relations
    Photo
    Vilayət Eyvazov iranlı həmkarı ilə görüşüb
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