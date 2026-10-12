Ukrainian children to spend 10 days at Gabala rehabilitation center

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Ukrainian children will stay at the Gabala Children's Rehabilitation Center for 10 days, Parviz Safarov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Social Services Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, told journalists.

According to Report, Safarov said the main purpose of bringing the Ukrainian children to Azerbaijan is to provide them with social and medical rehabilitation during their stay.

"The children will stay at the Gabala Children's Rehabilitation Center for 10 days. Individual and group psychological consultations, art therapy and other necessary social rehabilitation activities will be organized for them," he said.

The children will also have access to various medical rehabilitation services, including therapeutic baths and a therapeutic pool.

The Agency official noted that the program is aimed at helping mitigate the effects of the current situation in Ukraine on the children and ensuring their social rehabilitation.

He added that visits to Shaki and Shamakhi, in addition to Gabala, are planned to help organize the children's leisure time effectively. During the trips, they will visit museums, cultural venues and recreational sites.