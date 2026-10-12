Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory

    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation

    Foreign policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 18:52
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation

    Another 30 children from Ukraine have been brought to Azerbaijan at the initiative of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population to receive social and psychological rehabilitation services.

    According to Report, the children are expected to receive medical, as well as social and psychological support under a 10-day program at the Agency's Gabala Children's Rehabilitation Center.

    The rehabilitation program is aimed at improving the children's psychological condition, supporting their socialization and organizing their leisure time effectively.

    The program will include individual psychological consultations, group therapy sessions, yoga and dance therapy.

    The children will also have access to therapeutic massage, a therapeutic pool and baths, art therapy and other rehabilitation services.

    Excursions to historical and tourist attractions in Gabala, Shaki and Shamakhi are also planned.

    More than 500 children and young people from Ukraine have previously been brought to Azerbaijan by the Agency and provided with social and psychological rehabilitation services.

    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation
    Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation

    Rehabilitation of Ukrainian children in Azerbaijan Russia-Ukraine conflict
    Photo
    Ukraynadan daha 30 uşaq reabilitasiya üçün Azərbaycana gətirilib
    Photo
    Очередная группа украинских детей прибыла в Азербайджан на реабилитацию
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:28
    Ali Asadov sends congratulations to Morocco's first female head of government
    Foreign policy
    00:22
    Azerbaijani wrestlers win two gold medals at Vladikavkaz tournament
    Individual sports
    23:35
    Video
    President Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts shared video on Cambodian Prime Minister's visit to Azerbaijan
    Foreign policy
    23:17
    Parviz Shahbazov: Oil market stability also depends on safe energy deliveries
    Energy
    23:11
    Georgia seeks role in China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan transport route
    Region
    22:34
    Education authorities inspect dress-code compliance in Baku schools
    Education and science
    22:15
    Photo
    Azerbaijani photo club continues 'landmine-free world' campaign in Sarajevo
    Foreign policy
    21:59
    Shaffer: Military outcome paved way for Armenia-Azerbaijan peace
    Foreign policy
    21:31
    29 foreign ministers accuse Iran of hostile hybrid activities
    Other countries
    All News Feed