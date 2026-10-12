Another 30 Ukrainian children arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation

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Another 30 children from Ukraine have been brought to Azerbaijan at the initiative of the Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population to receive social and psychological rehabilitation services.

According to Report, the children are expected to receive medical, as well as social and psychological support under a 10-day program at the Agency's Gabala Children's Rehabilitation Center.

The rehabilitation program is aimed at improving the children's psychological condition, supporting their socialization and organizing their leisure time effectively.

The program will include individual psychological consultations, group therapy sessions, yoga and dance therapy.

The children will also have access to therapeutic massage, a therapeutic pool and baths, art therapy and other rehabilitation services.

Excursions to historical and tourist attractions in Gabala, Shaki and Shamakhi are also planned.

More than 500 children and young people from Ukraine have previously been brought to Azerbaijan by the Agency and provided with social and psychological rehabilitation services.