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    Cambodia sees cooperation with Azerbaijan in renewable energy, logistics

    Business
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 18:46
    Cambodia sees cooperation with Azerbaijan in renewable energy, logistics

    Cambodia needs solar energy, energy storage facilities and power grid development to raise the share of renewable energy to 70%, President of the Cambodia Federation of Employers and Business Associations (CAMFEBA) Oknha Sok Piseth said at the Azerbaijan-Cambodia Business Forum.

    According to Report, Piseth said Azerbaijan could contribute to this area through its energy expertise, investment, projects, know-how and leadership experience.

    "In this regard, Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 is also of great importance. We can carry out joint investments within the framework of the 2030 energy master plan," he said.

    Oknha Sok Piseth noted that the second area of cooperation is agricultural processing.

    "Cambodia produces nine high-value-added export products, ranging from rice and cashews to mangoes. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, offers a market with demand for these products and access to the Caucasus and Central Asia. We can process products in a joint economic zone and export them westward through transport corridors," he said.

    He said the third area is logistics.

    "Cambodia has ports, an airport and four transport corridors, while Azerbaijan has experience in managing the Middle Corridor. Our joint efforts could make it possible to connect Azerbaijan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region through the Caspian Sea," Oknha Sok Piseth said.

    The Cambodian official noted that the fourth area is the digital sector.

    "ASEAN countries use a 'single-window' model for the provision of public services. Inspired by the results achieved in the region, Cambodia is building its digital government. We can exchange know-how in this area and also establish payment connectivity for small businesses in both countries," he said.

    Azerbaijan-Cambodia relations Association of ​Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Bilateral cooperation
    Sok Piset: "Birgə fəaliyyətimiz ASEAN regionunu Xəzər dənizi ilə birləşdirməyə imkan verəcək"
    Сок Писет: Сотрудничество с Азербайджаном позволит соединить регион АСЕАН с Каспием
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