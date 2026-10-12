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    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation on emergency management

    Domestic policy
    • 12 October, 2026
    • 19:34
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation on emergency management

    Azerbaijan's Minister of Emergency Situations Colonel General Kamaladdin Heydarov has met a delegation led by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, who is visiting the country.

    The Ministry of Emergency Situations told Report that Heydarov noted the importance of expanding ties between the relevant agencies in the field of emergency management in the context of developing relations between Azerbaijan and Iran.

    Heydarov briefed the guest in detail on the activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations. He spoke about the mutual benefits of cooperation between the two agencies in areas including the exchange of information and experience and operational coordination in eliminating the consequences of various emergencies, and expressed confidence that the visit and discussions would give impetus to the development of ties.

    Momeni thanked Heydarov for the cordial meeting and stressed that the humanitarian assistance provided by Azerbaijan during major emergencies that had occurred in Iran at various times was highly appreciated.

    The Iranian minister also spoke about prospects for developing cooperation between the two agencies in emergency management and noted the importance of the visit in terms of expanding ties.

    The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation on emergency management
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss cooperation on emergency management

    Eskandar Momeni Kamaladdin Heydarov Ministry of Emergency Situations
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    Kəmaləddin Heydərov İranın daxili işlər naziri İsgəndər Momeni ilə görüşüb
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