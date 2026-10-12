Swiss foreign minister, OSCE chair to visit Armenia and Georgia
Region
- 12 October, 2026
- 19:22
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Swiss Foreign Minister and OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ignazio Cassis will visit Armenia and Georgia on October 14-16.
According to Report, citing the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, Cassis will meet Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Yerevan on October 15.
The sides will discuss the peace process in the South Caucasus and regional cooperation.
On October 16, the Swiss foreign minister will hold meetings in Tbilisi with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and his counterpart Maka Bochorishvili.
The visits to Armenia and Georgia will form the second part of Cassis's regional tour.
He visited Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan from August 3 to 5.
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