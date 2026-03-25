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    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center

    Energy
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 14:09
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center

    On March 25, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the "Absheron" Battery Energy Storage Center of the "AzerEnergy" Open Joint-Stock Company.

    According to Report, Baba Rzayev, Chairman of the Board of "AzerEnergy" OJSC, briefed the head of state on the center.

    The project involved the installation of 50 accumulator batteries and 13 inverter containers on the territory of the "Absheron" Battery Energy Storage Center.

    Recognized for their flexibility, Battery Energy Storage Centers are capable of reaching full charge or discharge within two hours. Surplus energy, including generation produced during sunny hours, is harvested here and automatically discharged into the grid during peak period - during period of increased electrical demand. These systems store energy and, when necessary, dispatch it for consumption.

    To oversee the management of these systems, a special control center has been established at the "Absheron" Battery Energy Storage Center.

    A modern management building has been constructed on-site, complemented by extensive landscaping and greening efforts.

    The head of state was also informed about the integration of renewable energy sources into the power grid and the digital transformation of the energy system.

    President Ilham Aliyev pressed the button symbolizing the opening of the "Absheron" Battery Energy Storage Center.

    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center
    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of 'Absheron' Battery Energy Storage Center

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