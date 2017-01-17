 Top
    Turkey to pay 163 bln USD foreign debt in a year

    Turkey has international reserves in amount of 111 bln USD

    Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Total amount of foreign debt by public and private sectors in Turkey amounted to 163.3 bln USD between 1 December 2016 and 1 December 2017.

    Report informs citing the Haberler, Central Bank of Turkey (CBT) stated.

    According to the statement, 19 bln USD or 11.6% owed to banks in Turkey and private sector departments and subsidiary companies in abroad.

    The share of the public sector amounted to 15.5%, Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey - 0.5% and 84% - private sector. 51% of short-term external debt makes dollar,

    30.6% - euro, 15.6% and 2.8% - other currencies.

    Notably, Turkey's gold and currency reserves amounted to111 bln USD as of January 6.

