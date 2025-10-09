Tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget from non-oil & gas sector up 9%

Tax revenues to Azerbaijan's state budget from the non-oil and gas sector for January–September 2025 amounted to 9.173 billion manats, equivalent to 73.6% of all tax revenues, Report informs referring to the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

Revenues increased by 9% compared to the same period last year and exceeded the forecast by 3%.

Overall, for the first nine months of 2025, state budget revenues from the State Tax Service reached 12.455 billion manats, representing a 3.8% increase year-on-year and 5.2% above the forecast.

According to the approved plan, the State Tax Service is expected to transfer 15.5 billion manats to the budget in 2025.

Thus, 80.4% of the annual forecast was achieved during the reporting period.

(1$=1.7 manats)