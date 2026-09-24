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    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 11:57
    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-August 2026)

    Report presents the ranking of insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan by the amount of insurance premiums collected in January-August 2026, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    No. Insurance company Insurance premiums (million manats) Annual change
    1 PASHA Life Insurance 517.884 7.6%
    2 PASHA Insurance 273.302 10.2%
    3 Ateshgah Life Insurance 75.051 2.6%
    4 Ateshgah Insurance 58.764 37.6%
    5 Gala Insurance 41.696 -28.7%
    6 Mega Insurance 24.115 5.4%
    7 Mega Life Insurance 20.034 84.7%
    8 Agro Insurance 19.425 26.2%
    9 Xalq Insurance 18.324 1.5%
    10 Gala Life Insurance 18.025 -14.4%
    11 Azerbaijan Industry Insurance 17.969 -17.0%
    12 A-Group Insurance 10.640 0.5%
    13 Xalq Life Insurance 8.433 16.9%
    14 Silkway Insurance 6.524 56.4%
    15 Azinsurance 5.206 -9.2%
    16 Atainsurance 0.003 -99.9%
    Total 1,115.395 6.4%

    The official exchange rate is 1 USD = 1.70 AZN.

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