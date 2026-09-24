Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-August 2026)

Report presents the ranking of insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan by the amount of insurance premiums collected in January-August 2026, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

No. Insurance company Insurance premiums (million manats) Annual change 1 PASHA Life Insurance 517.884 7.6% 2 PASHA Insurance 273.302 10.2% 3 Ateshgah Life Insurance 75.051 2.6% 4 Ateshgah Insurance 58.764 37.6% 5 Gala Insurance 41.696 -28.7% 6 Mega Insurance 24.115 5.4% 7 Mega Life Insurance 20.034 84.7% 8 Agro Insurance 19.425 26.2% 9 Xalq Insurance 18.324 1.5% 10 Gala Life Insurance 18.025 -14.4% 11 Azerbaijan Industry Insurance 17.969 -17.0% 12 A-Group Insurance 10.640 0.5% 13 Xalq Life Insurance 8.433 16.9% 14 Silkway Insurance 6.524 56.4% 15 Azinsurance 5.206 -9.2% 16 Atainsurance 0.003 -99.9% Total 1,115.395 6.4%

The official exchange rate is 1 USD = 1.70 AZN.