Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-August 2026)
Finance
- 24 September, 2026
- 11:57
Report presents the ranking of insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan by the amount of insurance premiums collected in January-August 2026, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
|No.
|Insurance company
|Insurance premiums (million manats)
|Annual change
|1
|PASHA Life Insurance
|517.884
|7.6%
|2
|PASHA Insurance
|273.302
|10.2%
|3
|Ateshgah Life Insurance
|75.051
|2.6%
|4
|Ateshgah Insurance
|58.764
|37.6%
|5
|Gala Insurance
|41.696
|-28.7%
|6
|Mega Insurance
|24.115
|5.4%
|7
|Mega Life Insurance
|20.034
|84.7%
|8
|Agro Insurance
|19.425
|26.2%
|9
|Xalq Insurance
|18.324
|1.5%
|10
|Gala Life Insurance
|18.025
|-14.4%
|11
|Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|17.969
|-17.0%
|12
|A-Group Insurance
|10.640
|0.5%
|13
|Xalq Life Insurance
|8.433
|16.9%
|14
|Silkway Insurance
|6.524
|56.4%
|15
|Azinsurance
|5.206
|-9.2%
|16
|Atainsurance
|0.003
|-99.9%
|Total
|1,115.395
|6.4%
The official exchange rate is 1 USD = 1.70 AZN.
Azərbaycandakı sığorta şirkətlərinin sığorta haqlarının məbləğinə görə renkinqi (Yanvar-avqust, 2026)
Рэнкинг страховых компаний Азербайджана по объему страховых взносов (январь-август, 2026)
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