Ильхам Алиев Гран-при Азербайджана Формулы-1 Мирный процесс между Азербайджаном и Арменией Удары США по Ирану
    Ильхам Алиев Гран-при Азербайджана Формулы-1 Мирный процесс между Азербайджаном и Арменией Удары США по Ирану

    Рэнкинг страховых компаний Азербайджана по объему страховых взносов (январь-август, 2026)

    Финансы
    • 24 сентября, 2026
    • 11:13
    Рэнкинг страховых компаний Азербайджана по объему страховых взносов (январь-август, 2026)

    "Report" Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Bankına istinadən ölkədə fəaliyyət göstərən sığorta şirkətlərinin bu ilin yanvar-avqust aylarında topladığı sığorta haqlarının məbləğinə görə renkinqini təqdim edir:

    Страховые компании

    Страховые взносы

    (в млн манатах)

    Годовая динамика

    1

    PASHA Life Insurance

    517,884

    7,6%

    2

    PASHA Insurance

    273,302

    10,2%

    3

    Ateshgah Life Insurance

    75,051

    2,6%

    4

    Ateshgah Insurance

    58,764

    37,6%

    5

    Gala Insurance

    41,696

    -28,7%

    6

    Mega Insurance

    24,115

    5,4%

    7

    Mega Life Insurance

    20,034

    84,7%

    8

    Agro Insurance

    19,425

    26,2%

    9

    Xalq Insurance

    18,324

    1,5%

    10

    Gala Life Insurance

    18,025

    -14,4%

    11

    Azerbaijan Industry Insurance

    17,969

    -17,0%

    12

    A-Group Insurance

    10,640

    0,5%

    13

    Xalq Life Insurance

    8,433

    16,9%

    14

    Silkway Insurance

    6,524

    56,4%

    15

    Azinsurance

    5,206

    -9,2%

    16

    Atainsurance

    0,003

    -99,9%

    Всего

    1 115,395

    6,4%
    Страховые взносы Страховые компании
    Azərbaycandakı sığorta şirkətlərinin sığorta haqlarının məbləğinə görə renkinqi (Yanvar-avqust, 2026)
    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by premiums (January-August 2026)
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

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