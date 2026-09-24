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    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payouts (January-August 2026)

    Finance
    • 24 September, 2026
    • 12:02
    Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payouts (January-August 2026)

    Report presents the ranking of insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan by the amount of insurance payouts made in January-August 2026, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

    No. Insurance company Insurance payouts (million manats) Annual change
    1 PASHA Life Insurance 477.193 27.0%
    2 PASHA Insurance 115.057 27.2%
    3 Ateshgah Life Insurance 80.405 91.3%
    4 Ateshgah Insurance 28.328 7.5%
    5 Gala Insurance 16.254 -5.4%
    6 Azerbaijan Industry Insurance 12.334 53.4%
    7 Mega Insurance 11.306 7.6%
    8 A-Group Insurance 8.522 18.7%
    9 Xalq Insurance 6.494 -4.0%
    10 Mega Life Insurance 4.278 20.5%
    11 Xalq Life Insurance 3.279 -15.0%
    12 Gala Life Insurance 3.271 55.1%
    13 Atainsurance 3.203 -11.0%
    14 Agro Insurance 1.708 -64.8%
    15 Azinsurance 1.247 3.9%
    16 Silkway Insurance 0.274 101.8%
    Total 773.153 28.1%

    The official exchange rate is 1 USD = 1.70 AZN.

    Azerbaijan's insurance market Ranking of insurance companies
    Azərbaycandakı sığorta şirkətlərinin sığorta ödənişlərinin görə renkinqi (Yanvar-avqust, 2026)
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