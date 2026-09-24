Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payouts (January-August 2026)

Report presents the ranking of insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan by the amount of insurance payouts made in January-August 2026, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

No. Insurance company Insurance payouts (million manats) Annual change 1 PASHA Life Insurance 477.193 27.0% 2 PASHA Insurance 115.057 27.2% 3 Ateshgah Life Insurance 80.405 91.3% 4 Ateshgah Insurance 28.328 7.5% 5 Gala Insurance 16.254 -5.4% 6 Azerbaijan Industry Insurance 12.334 53.4% 7 Mega Insurance 11.306 7.6% 8 A-Group Insurance 8.522 18.7% 9 Xalq Insurance 6.494 -4.0% 10 Mega Life Insurance 4.278 20.5% 11 Xalq Life Insurance 3.279 -15.0% 12 Gala Life Insurance 3.271 55.1% 13 Atainsurance 3.203 -11.0% 14 Agro Insurance 1.708 -64.8% 15 Azinsurance 1.247 3.9% 16 Silkway Insurance 0.274 101.8% Total 773.153 28.1%

The official exchange rate is 1 USD = 1.70 AZN.