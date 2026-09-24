Ranking of insurance companies in Azerbaijan by insurance payouts (January-August 2026)
Finance
- 24 September, 2026
- 12:02
Report presents the ranking of insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan by the amount of insurance payouts made in January-August 2026, based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.
|No.
|Insurance company
|Insurance payouts (million manats)
|Annual change
|1
|PASHA Life Insurance
|477.193
|27.0%
|2
|PASHA Insurance
|115.057
|27.2%
|3
|Ateshgah Life Insurance
|80.405
|91.3%
|4
|Ateshgah Insurance
|28.328
|7.5%
|5
|Gala Insurance
|16.254
|-5.4%
|6
|Azerbaijan Industry Insurance
|12.334
|53.4%
|7
|Mega Insurance
|11.306
|7.6%
|8
|A-Group Insurance
|8.522
|18.7%
|9
|Xalq Insurance
|6.494
|-4.0%
|10
|Mega Life Insurance
|4.278
|20.5%
|11
|Xalq Life Insurance
|3.279
|-15.0%
|12
|Gala Life Insurance
|3.271
|55.1%
|13
|Atainsurance
|3.203
|-11.0%
|14
|Agro Insurance
|1.708
|-64.8%
|15
|Azinsurance
|1.247
|3.9%
|16
|Silkway Insurance
|0.274
|101.8%
|Total
|773.153
|28.1%
The official exchange rate is 1 USD = 1.70 AZN.
Azərbaycandakı sığorta şirkətlərinin sığorta ödənişlərinin görə renkinqi (Yanvar-avqust, 2026)
Рэнкинг страховых компаний Азербайджана по страховым выплатам (январь-август, 2026)
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