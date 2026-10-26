Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    ADB eyes financing for Caspian desalination plant in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 13:18
    ADB eyes financing for Caspian desalination plant in Azerbaijan

    The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is considering financing the construction of a Caspian Sea water desalination plant in Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the bank.

    The proposed loan amounts to $140 million, divided into two $70 million credit lines. The total cost of the project is estimated at $407 million.

    The project involves the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of a reverse osmosis desalination facility. The plant's design capacity will be 300,000 cubic meters of water per day, which can be increased to 330,000 cubic meters daily during peak consumption periods.

    The initiative will be implemented under a 25-year public-private partnership (PPP) contract. All desalinated water will be supplied exclusively to the state operator, the United Water Supply Service of Large Cities. This project will be Azerbaijan's first large-scale desalination facility and its first PPP project in the water sector, aimed at improving the quality and reliability of drinking water supplies for residential and commercial properties in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula.

    The initiative is being implemented as part of the ADB's Country Partnership Strategy for Azerbaijan for 2025–2029, which prioritizes the creation of environmentally sustainable and clean infrastructure.

    Earlier, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank approved a $45 million loan for the construction of a desalination plant in the country. Spanish engineering firm Savener has been appointed as a subcontractor to HDEC Power China for the engineering and design of the facility. Savener was engaged by Huadong Engineering Corporation (part of the PowerChina group), which acts as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor, while Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power is the project developer. The Spanish firm has already fully commenced work on the project.

    Caspian Sea Asian Development Bank (ADB) Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB)
    ADB Azərbaycanda Xəzərin suyunun duzsuzlaşdırılması üzrə ilk zavodun tikintisinə 140 milyon dollar ayıracaq
    Первый крупный завод по опреснению воды Каспия в Азербайджане может получить от АБР $140 млн
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    14:08
    Photo
    Adil Karimli, Miguel Ángel Moratinos discuss co-op in cultural diplomacy
    Cultural policy
    14:07
    Photo
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations
    Foreign policy
    14:03
    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to Iranian president
    Foreign policy
    14:02
    Bayramov sees scope for more Dutch companies in liberated territories
    Foreign policy
    13:54
    Azerbaijani FM comments on timeline for signing agreement with Armenia
    Foreign policy
    13:51
    Tom Berendsen: Netherlands may explore ways to assist Azerbaijan with demining efforts
    Foreign policy
    13:49
    Photo
    Azerbaijani boxers win two bronze medals at U-19 World Championships
    Individual sports
    13:49
    Netherlands to fund identification of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict victims
    Foreign policy
    13:48
    Photo
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives OIC Secretary-General
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed