Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Bayramov highlights growing political dialogue with Netherlands

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 13:22
    Bayramov highlights growing political dialogue with Netherlands

    Azerbaijan and the Netherlands have 11 agreements in place, with four more under discussion, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

    Report informs that Bayramov made the remarks at a press briefing with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen in Baku today.

    The minister said their meeting covered a range of issues.

    "We had useful discussions on bilateral relations, including prospects for their development, as well as Azerbaijan–EU relations. Political dialogue between our two countries has intensified in recent years. High-level contacts deserve particular mention," he said.

    Bayramov added that he holds regular talks with his Dutch counterpart.

    "Regular telephone conversations should also be noted. Political consultations between our two countries have also been held in The Hague, and we agreed that this dialogue should continue on a regular basis," he said.

    The Azerbaijani foreign minister reiterated that the two countries have 11 agreements in place, while four more are currently under discussion.

    Jeyhun Bayramov Tom Berendsen Azerbaijan-Netherlands relations
    Ceyhun Bayramov: Azərbaycanla Niderland arasında 11 saziş mövcuddur, 4 saziş isə müzakirədədir
    Джейхун Байрамов: Азербайджан и Нидерланды готовят к подписанию 4 соглашения
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    14:08
    Photo
    Adil Karimli, Miguel Ángel Moratinos discuss co-op in cultural diplomacy
    Cultural policy
    14:07
    Photo
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received UN High Representative for Alliance of Civilizations
    Foreign policy
    14:03
    Azerbaijani NGOs send open letter to Iranian president
    Foreign policy
    14:02
    Bayramov sees scope for more Dutch companies in liberated territories
    Foreign policy
    13:54
    Azerbaijani FM comments on timeline for signing agreement with Armenia
    Foreign policy
    13:51
    Tom Berendsen: Netherlands may explore ways to assist Azerbaijan with demining efforts
    Foreign policy
    13:49
    Photo
    Azerbaijani boxers win two bronze medals at U-19 World Championships
    Individual sports
    13:49
    Netherlands to fund identification of Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict victims
    Foreign policy
    13:48
    Photo
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receives OIC Secretary-General
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed