Bayramov highlights growing political dialogue with Netherlands

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Azerbaijan and the Netherlands have 11 agreements in place, with four more under discussion, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Report informs that Bayramov made the remarks at a press briefing with Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen in Baku today.

The minister said their meeting covered a range of issues.

"We had useful discussions on bilateral relations, including prospects for their development, as well as Azerbaijan–EU relations. Political dialogue between our two countries has intensified in recent years. High-level contacts deserve particular mention," he said.

Bayramov added that he holds regular talks with his Dutch counterpart.

"Regular telephone conversations should also be noted. Political consultations between our two countries have also been held in The Hague, and we agreed that this dialogue should continue on a regular basis," he said.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister reiterated that the two countries have 11 agreements in place, while four more are currently under discussion.