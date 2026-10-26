Tom Berendsen invites Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Netherlands

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen has invited his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov to visit The Hague, he said at a joint press conference in Baku, Report informs.

"I want to thank Minister Bayramov for a meaningful exchange of views. I look forward to further developing our cooperation based on today's discussions. And, as I mentioned during the talks, I will be glad to welcome you to The Hague to continue our joint work," Berendsen said.