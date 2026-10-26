Tom Berendsen invites Jeyhun Bayramov to visit Netherlands
Foreign policy
- 26 October, 2026
- 13:37
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Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen has invited his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov to visit The Hague, he said at a joint press conference in Baku, Report informs.
"I want to thank Minister Bayramov for a meaningful exchange of views. I look forward to further developing our cooperation based on today's discussions. And, as I mentioned during the talks, I will be glad to welcome you to The Hague to continue our joint work," Berendsen said.
Tom Berendsen Ceyhun Bayramovu Niderlanda səfərə dəvət edib
Том Берендсен пригласил Джейхуна Байрамова посетить Нидерланды
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