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    Tom Berendsen: Azerbaijan - important partner for Netherlands in South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 13:39
    Tom Berendsen: Azerbaijan - important partner for Netherlands in South Caucasus

    Azerbaijan is an important partner for the Netherlands in the region, and the country intends to strengthen cooperation, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

    "We had meaningful discussions on many issues. First of all, I want to note that today is of great importance for bilateral relations between our countries. Azerbaijan is an important partner for the Netherlands in this region, which is why we sought to strengthen cooperation between our countries," Berendsen said.

    According to him, the parties agreed today on a roadmap for 2026-2028, solidifying intentions to deepen and expand political, economic, educational, and cultural cooperation.

    "This roadmap is a contribution to ensuring peace, stability, and prosperity in the South Caucasus and beyond. The Netherlands looks forward to further strengthening its interaction with Azerbaijan," the minister added.

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