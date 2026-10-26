Parviz Shahbazov: Investment in gas sector essential amid rising energy demand
Energy
- 26 October, 2026
- 13:40
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At the 28th Ministerial Meeting of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) in Moscow, discussions focused on the challenges facing the global gas market, the growing role of natural gas in ensuring energy security, and the importance of investment in the sector, Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in a post on X, Report informs.
"We emphasized the need for continued investment in the gas sector amid rising energy demand and rapid electrification. We also highlighted Azerbaijan"s policies aimed at increasing its natural gas production and export potential, diversifying energy supplies, and fostering reliable energy partnerships," Shahbazov noted.
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