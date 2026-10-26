Azerbaijan, Netherlands intend to expand economic co-op

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Azerbaijan and the Netherlands have discussed expanding economic cooperation in green energy and the Middle Corridor, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Dutch counterpart Tom Berendsen in Baku, Report informs.

Economic ties between the two countries have high development potential, Bayramov noted.

"For example, trade turnover amounted to $325 million last year. At the same time, the volume of investments from the Netherlands in Azerbaijan has reached $1.3 billion to date, and from Azerbaijan to the Netherlands - $1.6 billion," the minister said.

The foreign minister also noted that 150 Dutch companies operate in Azerbaijan, while a number of large Azerbaijani companies are represented in the Netherlands.

"At today's meeting, we discussed expanding cooperation in new areas, green energy, Azerbaijan's role in the European market, and opportunities for interaction within the Middle Corridor. The Alat Free Economic Zone and the Baku Trade Port were also among the main topics," Bayramov added.