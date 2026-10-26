Azerbaijan approves Second Additional Protocol to European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters
Domestic policy
- 26 October, 2026
- 13:39
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The Second Additional Protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters has been approved.
According to Report, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed the draft law approving the protocol.
Under the document, the Second Additional Protocol to the European Convention on Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters, adopted on November 8, 2001, was approved together with Azerbaijan's relevant reservations and declarations.
Cinayət işləri üzrə qarşılıqlı hüquqi yardıma dair Avropa Konvensiyasına 2-ci Əlavə Protokol təsdiqlənib
Утвержден 2-ой протокол к Европейской конвенции "О взаимной правовой помощи по уголовным делам"
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