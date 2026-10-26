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    ASCO sees 12% increase in vehicle transportation

    Infrastructure
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 13:16
    ASCO sees 12% increase in vehicle transportation

    In January–September 2026, vessels operated by the Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) transported 32,380 vehicles, representing a 12% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing ASCO.

    Meanwhile, in the same period last year, the figure stood at 28,847 vehicles.

    Growth was even more pronounced in tonnage terms. In the first nine months of this year, ASCO's ferry vessels transported 837,557 tons of vehicles, compared with 725,966 tons in the corresponding period of 2025. This represents a 15% increase.

    Transit vehicle transportation by ferry vessels also rose during the reporting period, reaching 776,744 tons, up 11% compared to the previous year's figure.

    Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) Cargo transportation
    ASCO avtotexnika daşımalarının həcmini 15 % artırıb
    ASCO увеличило паромные перевозки автотехники на 12%
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