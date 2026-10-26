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A final peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia will also pave the way for new economic opportunities in the South Caucasus region, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

The Netherlands highly appreciates Azerbaijan's contribution to the peace process with Armenia and urges the countries to seize the open window of opportunity to sign a peace agreement, he noted.

"We discussed the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Netherlands welcomes the significant steps taken by both countries since last year and highly appreciates Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace process," Berendsen said.

According to him, it is now crucial for Baku and Yerevan to find pragmatic solutions that will lead to the conclusion of a peace agreement.

"The signing of a peace agreement will also open the way for new economic opportunities and expanded transport connectivity," the Dutch foreign minister stressed.