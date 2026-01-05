Payroll expenses in Azerbaijan to increase by over 5%
- 05 January, 2026
- 15:07
In 2026, payroll expenses in Azerbaijan are expected to reach 10.247 billion manats (approximately $6.03 billion).
According to Report, which refers to the country's Ministry of Finance, this figure is 5.4% higher compared to last year.
