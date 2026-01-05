Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Payroll expenses in Azerbaijan to increase by over 5%

    Finance
    • 05 January, 2026
    • 15:07
    Payroll expenses in Azerbaijan to increase by over 5%

    In 2026, payroll expenses in Azerbaijan are expected to reach 10.247 billion manats (approximately $6.03 billion).

    According to Report, which refers to the country's Ministry of Finance, this figure is 5.4% higher compared to last year.

    Azerbaijan labor expenses Ministry of Finance
    Azərbaycanda əməyin ödənişi xərcləri 5 %-dən çox artırılıb
    В Азербайджане расходы на оплату труда вырастут более чем на 5%

    Latest News

    15:22

    Azerbaijan's mandatory state personal insurance costs to reach over 62M manats

    Finance
    15:14

    Azerbaijan to apply 3.3B manats in tax exemptions for business in 2025

    Finance
    15:07

    Payroll expenses in Azerbaijan to increase by over 5%

    Finance
    15:04

    Azerbaijan expects 12% decline in budget revenues from fines

    Finance
    14:44

    Instagram loses 22% of its market share in Azerbaijan in one month

    ICT
    14:40
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Oman National Museum and Mutrah Souq

    Foreign policy
    14:24

    Azerbaijan weather forecast for January 6

    Ecology
    14:18
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva meets with Omani officials

    Foreign policy
    14:12

    Erdogan: Türkiye ready to once again turn Istanbul into center for Ukraine-Russia talks

    Region
    All News Feed