Moody's forecasts slowdown in inflation in Azerbaijan
Finance
- 21 January, 2026
- 20:15
International rating agency Moody's forecasts a decrease in average annual inflation in Azerbaijan to 4% by 2028.
As Report informs with reference to the agency, in 2025 the average annual inflation in Azerbaijan was 5.2% compared to 2.2% in 2024.
According to the agency's estimates, in 2026 the average annual inflation in Azerbaijan will slow down to 4.8%, and in 2027 - to 4%.
According to the country's State Statistics Committee, the average annual inflation in Azerbaijan in 2025 was 5.6% compared to 2.2% in 2024. In particular, food, beverages and tobacco products rose in price by 6.8%, non-food goods - by 2.5%, and paid services to the population - by 6.5%.
Latest News
20:56
Strategic Working Group for Azerbaijan-US Strategic Partnership Charter holds 2nd meetingForeign policy
20:51
Photo
Karabakh University and Istanbul Technical University ink MoUEducation and science
20:45
Trump: US won't use force to seize GreenlandOther countries
20:41
Trump says US will remember Europe's refusal on Greenland issueOther countries
20:27
Video
AnewZ prepares documentary film on LibyaMedia
20:22
Trump talks about how he gave Putin 'master class' on conflict resolutionForeign policy
20:15
Moody's forecasts slowdown in inflation in AzerbaijanFinance
20:10
Trump: Venezuela will earn more in half a year than in last 20 yearsOther countries
20:01