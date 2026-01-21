Moody's forecasts slowdown in inflation in Azerbaijan

International rating agency Moody's forecasts a decrease in average annual inflation in Azerbaijan to 4% by 2028.

As Report informs with reference to the agency, in 2025 the average annual inflation in Azerbaijan was 5.2% compared to 2.2% in 2024.

According to the agency's estimates, in 2026 the average annual inflation in Azerbaijan will slow down to 4.8%, and in 2027 - to 4%.

According to the country's State Statistics Committee, the average annual inflation in Azerbaijan in 2025 was 5.6% compared to 2.2% in 2024. In particular, food, beverages and tobacco products rose in price by 6.8%, non-food goods - by 2.5%, and paid services to the population - by 6.5%.