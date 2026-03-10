Azerbaijani MPs to observe referendum in Kazakhstan
A group of deputies from the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan will observe the voting process in Almaty and Astana during the nationwide referendum on the adoption of Kazakhstan"s new Constitution, scheduled for March 15.
According to Report, citing the Milli Mejlis, in Astana the observation will be carried out by Deputy Speaker of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov, and deputies Bakhtiyar Aliyev (CIS Interparliamentary Assembly), Fariz Ismailzada (CIS Executive Committee), and Malahat Ibrahimgizi (Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States – TurkPA). In Almaty, the observer will be deputy Tamam Jafarova (TurkPA).
